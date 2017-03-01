Brussels police detain driver of car ...

Brussels police detain driver of car carrying gas cylinders

Brussels police detained a man with suspected militant links who was found to be carrying two gas cylinders in his car after he was pulled over on Thursday for running a red light, officials said. A member of the bomb disposal unit stands in an area of central Brussels on Thursday while bomb disposal experts checked a vehicle carrying gas bottles, a police spokeswoman told local media, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2017.

