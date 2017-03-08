Bone Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Key Investor Conferences
Gosselies, Belgium, 10 March 2017, 9am CET - BONE THERAPEUTICS , the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces that it will participate in the following upcoming key investor conferences: BioCapital Europe Date: 15 March Venue: Amsterdam, The Netherlands Portzamparc Mid & Small Cap Conference Date: 21-22 March Venue: Paris, France KBC Securities Healthcare Conference Date: 29 March Venue: Brussels, Belgium European SmallCap Event Date: 18-19 April Venue: Paris, France ARM Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day Date: 27 April Venue: Boston, USA Bone Therapeutics will also be present at the following partnering conference and retail event: VFB Happening Date: 25 March Venue: Antwerp, Belgium Knowledge for Growth Date: 18 May Venue: Ghent, Belgium About Bone Therapeutics Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotechnology company ... (more)
