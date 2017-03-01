Bone Therapeutics Strengthens Clinica...

Bone Therapeutics Strengthens Clinical Development Leadership With...

Cell therapy expert to assume responsibility for clinical development and regulatory affairs Gosselies, Belgium, 6 March 2017, 7am CET - BONE THERAPEUTICS , the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces the appointment of Miguel Forte, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer . Dr. Forte has significant regenerative medicine and cell therapy industry experience, most recently as Chief Operating and Medical Officer at TxCell, a French biotechnology company specializing in immune cell therapy, and as Chief Commercialization Officer and Chair of the Commercialization Committee at the International Society of Cellular Therapy .

Chicago, IL

