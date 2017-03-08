Bone Therapeutics Completes Recruitment of 16 Patients in Allob Phase I/Iia Delayed-Union Study

BONE THERAPEUTICS , the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces that it has completed the recruitment of the first 16 patients in its Phase I/IIA delayed-union study of its allogeneic cell therapy product ALLOBA . The ongoing Phase I/IIA study is a six-month open-label trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ALLOBA in the treatment of delayed-union fractures of long bones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.