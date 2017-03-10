Belgium's Flanders Region Plans To Limit Kosher Slaughter

A cabinet minister in Belgium's Flemish Region announced that a majority of lawmakers have decided to impose new limitations on ritual slaughter of animals in 2019. Ben Weyts, the animal welfare minister of the Flemish Region - one of three autonomous states that make up the federal kingdom of Belgium - on Thursday told the Gazet van Antwerp daily that "the decision in principle has been taken and everyone should respect it."

