Belgian migration minister criticises aid groups for rescuing migrants
Belgium's migration minister on Tuesday attacked aid groups for saving drowning migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they were only causing more death by doing so, earning himself a rebuke from his own prime minister. FILE PHOTO - Belgium's Asylum and Migration State Secretary Theo Francken visits a military barrack used as an accommodation centre for refugees in Namur, Belgium, September 24, 2015.
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
