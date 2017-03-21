Belgian migration minister criticises...

Belgian migration minister criticises aid groups for rescuing migrants

Belgium's migration minister on Tuesday attacked aid groups for saving drowning migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they were only causing more death by doing so, earning himself a rebuke from his own prime minister. FILE PHOTO - Belgium's Asylum and Migration State Secretary Theo Francken visits a military barrack used as an accommodation centre for refugees in Namur, Belgium, September 24, 2015.

