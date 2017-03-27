Austria says wants exemption from EU ...

Austria says wants exemption from EU migrant relocation system

Austria will seek an exemption from having to accept more asylum-seekers under an EU relocation system, it said on Tuesday, arguing that it has already taken in its fair share during Europe's migration crisis. Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern arrives at a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

