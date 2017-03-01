Astronomers respond to 7-planet find

Love this video of astronomers showing their excitement about the discovery of 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star. This video features interviews with Sean Carey, manager of the Spitzer Science Center, Caltech/IPAC; Nikole Lewis, James Webb Space Telescope project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute; and Michael Gillon, principal investigator, TRAPPIST, University of Liege, Belgium.

