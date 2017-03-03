Astronomers find seven Earth-sized, p...

Astronomers find seven Earth-sized, potentially habitable planets

16 hrs ago

According to the research study, which was published in Nature last week, and findings from NASA, all seven planets could potentially support liquid water, which astronomers believe is key to sustaining life. Michael Gillon was the lead author of the paper and the principal investigator of the TRAPPIST exoplanet survey at the University of Liege in Belgium.

Chicago, IL

