As Belgium remembers attacks, survivor reflects: 'What if?'

Eddy Van Calste , husband Fabienne Van Steenkiste who was killed in the attacks, attends a ceremony at Brussels Zaventem airport commemorating the first anniversary of twin attacks at Brussels airport and a metro train in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2017. Belgium's King Philippe , Queen Mathilde , Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel and officials attend a ceremony at Brussels Zaventem airport, commemorating the first anniversary of twin attacks at Brussels airport and a metro train in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.