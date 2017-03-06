Artefact festival: Magic and politics

Artefact festival: Magic and politics

Read more: We make money not art

During the Cold War, the CIA paid magician John Mulholland $3,000 to write a manual on misdirection, concealment and deceit. The manual teaches spies how to surreptitiously slip powder into someone's drink, send messages with their shoelaces, steal documents, etc.

Chicago, IL

