Taiwanese artist Michael Lin offers an insider's take on Taipei in the newest edition of Louis Vuitton's City Guides, which premiered earlier this year alongside a mobile app. Lin, who works and lives in Brussels, Belgium and Shanghai, vividly captures the spirit of this lively metropolis, whose beauty lies in its blend of Chinese, Japanese, Southeast Asian and American influences.

