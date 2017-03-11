Amarillo pianist Rose Chancler returns home with friends for free concert at WT

Rose Chancler, from left, is returning to Amarillo to play with Dan Gordon and Marilyn Reynolds, who are collectively known as "Metamusic," at West Texas A&M on March 20. Rose Chancler, from left, is returning to Amarillo to play with Dan Gordon and Marilyn Reynolds, who are collectively known as "Metamusic," at West Texas A&M on March 20. Rose Chancler is returning to Amarillo to play with Dan Gordon and Marilyn Reynolds, who are collectively known as "Metamusic," at West Texas A&M on March 20. Like many first graders at St. Mary's grade school in the 1960s and '70s, Rose Chancler took piano lessons from Sister Mary Catherine Hein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.