Alstom Presents Latest Signalling Technologies Being Implemented on the Danish Railway Network

Alstom and Banedanmark, the Danish railway infrastructure owner, presented to His Majesty the King of the Belgians and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Denmark the latest development of signalling in Denmark on the occasion of the King of the Belgians State Visit in the country. Alstom is currently replacing the existing signalling system in the Eastern part of Denmark with Atlas, its ERTMS solution.

