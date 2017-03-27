Aftershocks of monetary unification: ...

Aftershocks of monetary unification: Hysteresis with a financial twist

Asymmetric aggregate supply and demand disturbances across its regions prevent the smooth functioning of a currency union. This column argues that the disturbances in peripheral regions of the US show more symmetry with those in the anchor region than is the case for the Eurozone.

Chicago, IL

