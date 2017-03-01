AB InBev raises merger savings target...

AB InBev raises merger savings target to US$2.8 billion

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, on Thursday raised its forecast for savings and benefits from its SABMiller takeover to US$2.8 billion from US$2.45 billion after reporting weaker than expected earnings due to a beer sales slump in Brazil. The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016.

Chicago, IL

