What you need to know about NATO after VP's visit to headquarters
As recently as January, in an interview with The Times of London , then-President-elect Donald Trump repeated his view that NATO is "obsolete," raising doubts about whether the United States, under his leadership, would jump to the defense of its NATO allies in Europe if Russia attacked them. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC