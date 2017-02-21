We Are One Step Closer to Finding Aliens

We Are One Step Closer to Finding Aliens

Mother Jones

Earthlings are one step closer to confirming that they're not the only living things in the universe. An international group of scientists announced Wednesday that they've been observing seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star named Trappist-1.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 25,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,626

