VP Pence Reassures Europe U.S. Remains Staunch Ally

15 hrs ago

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is making his first visit to Europe since taking office, to reassure allies the United States remains a staunch friend amid concerns about the new administration's "America First" strategy and its overall approach to global affairs. On Monday, Pence will meet with EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, EU Council President Donald Tusk, and other EU officials.

