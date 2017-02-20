VP Pence Reassures Europe U.S. Remains Staunch Ally
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is making his first visit to Europe since taking office, to reassure allies the United States remains a staunch friend amid concerns about the new administration's "America First" strategy and its overall approach to global affairs. On Monday, Pence will meet with EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, EU Council President Donald Tusk, and other EU officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC