Volvo Buses receives order for 90 electric hybrid buses and fast charging stations from Belgium
Volvo Buses has secured its largest order yet for complete solutions for electric bus traffic. The Belgian cities of Charleroi and Namur have together ordered 90 Volvo 7900 Electric Hybrid buses as well as 12 charging stations.
