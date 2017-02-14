Visions of unity clash in 'future of ...

Visions of unity clash in 'future of EU' debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: EurActiv.com

In the debate about the future of the EU held in the Parliament today two visions clashed: that of Italy's Mercedes Bresso and Germany's Elmar Brok , who seek to preserve the unity of the 27 members, and of Belgium's Guy Verhofstadt , who advocated a two-speed EU led by the eurozone. Verhofstadt's motion for a Resolution is based on the assumption that solutions to the EU's problem should be reached through a future Treaty change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Tue MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC