Valmet to supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands

Valmet will supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands. With the rebuilt paper machine 6 , Sappi will be able to improve the existing graphical board products and move into producing high quality solid bleached board and folding box board grades.

