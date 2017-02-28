Valmet to supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands
Valmet will supply a paper machine rebuild for Sappi Maastricht in the Netherlands. With the rebuilt paper machine 6 , Sappi will be able to improve the existing graphical board products and move into producing high quality solid bleached board and folding box board grades.
