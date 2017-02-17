UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss shares jump on rep...

UPDATE 1-Hugo Boss shares jump on report of activist investor taking stake

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Frere's Groupe Bruxelles Lambert declined to comment on the report in Germany's Manager Magazin, which cited unidentified company insiders. A Boss spokeswoman said no regulatory filing had been made, declining further comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC