Unreported terror attacks? Here are nearly 200 articles from USA TODAY covering White House's list USA TODAY reported on three quarters of the list the White House released of 78 terrorist attacks. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jZgzu8 People hold up a banner as a mark of solidarity at the Place de la Bourse following attacks on March 22, 2016 in Brussels, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.