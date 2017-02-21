Unravelling the atomic and nuclear st...

Unravelling the atomic and nuclear structure of the heaviest elements

Little is known about the heaviest, radioactive elements in Mendeleev's table. But an extremely sensitive technique involving laser light and gas jets makes it possible for the very first time to gain insight into their atomic and nuclear structure.

