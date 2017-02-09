Ukraine's GDP reaches five-year high in Q4
The Ukrainian economy in the fourth quarter of 2016 has shown the best performance in the past five years, according to the preliminary estimates of the State Statistics Service released here Wednesday. In October-December of 2016, Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by at least 4.5 percent year-on-year, marking the fastest pace of growth since the fourth quarter of 2011, Igor Verner, head of the statistical agency, told a cabinet meeting.
