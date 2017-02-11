U.K. to Stay in EU Court Post-Brexit,...

U.K. to Stay in EU Court Post-Brexit, Negotiator Tells Guardian

Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

The U.K. will be subject to the European Court of Justice for years after leaving the bloc if transitional deals are put in place, the European Parliament's Brexit negotiator said in a interview published Saturday in the Guardian newspaper. Guy Verhofstadt said European Union negotiators were preparing to push back on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's promises to remove Britain from all European laws after exiting the bloc in 2019. Verhofstadt, a former Belgium prime minister, said he expected a transition deal to be adopted after Britain settles its debts to the EU and before leaving.

