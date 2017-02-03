Trump's order ignores ISIL victims in Turkey
A presidential memorandum recently signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to instruct the Pentagon to develop a comprehensive plan to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Syria ignored the group's attacks in Turkey, as well as its victims, while citing incidents that occurred in the U.S. and in some European countries. "ISIS has inspired attacks in the United States, including the December 2015 attack in San Bernardino, California, and the June 2016 attack in Orlando, Florida.
