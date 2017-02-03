Trump presses NATO secretary-general on &#...

Trump presses NATO secretary-general ...

In his first phone call with the head of NATO, President Trump on Sunday discussed ways to "encourage" other members of the alliance to pay their fair share, the White House said. In a carefully worded statement, the White House said Mr. Trump spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "about the United States' strong support for NATO."

