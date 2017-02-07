Trump Appeared On TV To Talk About Te...

Trump Appeared On TV To Talk About Terrorist Attacks He Now Says Were Not Covered

After President Donald Trump claimed that "the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks, the White House provided a list of 78 attacks that the administration says didn't receive adequate attention from the media. But Trump himself appeared on at least four segments covering high-profile terrorist attacks included on the list to give his opinion, which counters his claim that the media failed to satisfactorily report on them.

Chicago, IL

