Train derails in Belgium: dozens injured, casualties feared

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A train derailed Saturday after departing from the railway station in the Belgian city of Louvain near Brussels, the national railway company SNCB said, Sputnik reported. A local television channel, VTM, cited the Louvain Fire Department as saying one person had died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.