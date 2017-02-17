Train derails in Belgium: dozens inju...

Train derails in Belgium: dozens injured, casualties feared

A train derailed Saturday after departing from the railway station in the Belgian city of Louvain near Brussels, the national railway company SNCB said, Sputnik reported. A local television channel, VTM, cited the Louvain Fire Department as saying one person had died.

