This numismatic book is over 370 years old and...

An important 1645 printing of Icones imperatorum romanorum with impressive medallic woodblock prints of classical and contemporary rulers sold for roughly $1,250 at a Sotheby's London auction last year. A closer look at the inside of a 1645 printing of Icones imperatorum romanorum that sold for roughly $1,250 at a Sotheby's London auction last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.