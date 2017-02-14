This numismatic book is over 370 year...

This numismatic book is over 370 years old and...

An important 1645 printing of Icones imperatorum romanorum with impressive medallic woodblock prints of classical and contemporary rulers sold for roughly $1,250 at a Sotheby's London auction last year. A closer look at the inside of a 1645 printing of Icones imperatorum romanorum that sold for roughly $1,250 at a Sotheby's London auction last year.

