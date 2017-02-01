Think you can't lead a horse to water? Meet the entrepreneurial

A trained rider who watched her beloved horse take three weeks to recover from dehydration has created her own feeding product to prevent other horses going through the same ordeal.More than 27 years ago, Sandra Murphy took her horse Rajah on a hunt for the first time but after a full day hunting and having to hack home, he became severely dehydrated.The vet's only choice was to put him on a 'drip' and to insert a feeding tube into his nose - which was distressing for both him and Ms Murphy.Now after years of research the former RAF rider has developed a feed that encourages horses to drink more water while they feed to prevent dehydration- debunking the old saying that you can't lead a horse to water and make him drink.

