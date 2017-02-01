The ultimate beer lovers' guide to Bruges

It's possible to plan an entire weekend break around beer in Bruges and still feel like you're soaking up plenty of culture Beer literally flows through the fairytale streets of Bruges, the capital of West Flanders, albeit in a pipeline running beneath the Belgian city's cobbled pavements. Its annual beer festival this weekend is one of the best in the world, with more than 400 different beers on offer.

