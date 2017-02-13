The Minicare HNL wins the Horizon Prize - a device which could help ...

A handheld device, which can differentiate between bacterial and viral infections, and could help reduce the number of incorrectly prescribed antibiotics, has won the first ever European Union 'Horizon Prize - Better Use of Antibiotics' in Leuven, Belgium. The HNL test, developed by Royal Philips and Diagnostic Development, uses the Philips' Minicare I-20 handheld diagnostic platform.

