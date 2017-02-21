The First European Patients Receive t...

The First European Patients Receive the Bioness StimRouter System

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Rehab Management

The first series of StimRouter Neuromodulation System implantations were recently conducted in Europe, according to a media announcement from Valencia, Calif-based Bioness Inc . Patients at Radboud University Medical Center at South Victoria University and at Kliniek Park Leopold Chirec received the StimRouter to manage chronic pain conditions originating from varied peripheral neuralgias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC