The fascinating past of P&O Ferries told in new book

21 hrs ago Read more: This is Hull

P&O 180 charts the almost 200-year history of the internationally renowned shipping company, including its popular Hull to Rotterdam route. P&O began operating out of Hull in 1965 in a venture many critics said wouldn't last - yet only last month P&O announced a City of Culture themed mini cruise from Hull to both Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

