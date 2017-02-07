The best contemporary art galleries in Europe

While the term 'contemporary art' refers to artworks that have been created during our lifetime, the concept is a little more loaded than that. Often inspired by pop culture and society many examples of contemporary art are self-aware , and were created to make a statement or reflect upon a particular moment in history; art transcends language barriers, and allows anyone and everyone to partake in debates, regardless of where they live or who they are.

