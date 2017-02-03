Suzuki reveal 2018 RM-Z450WS

With the gate drop for the opening round of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship less than a month away, invited media from around the world headed to the Suzuki World MXGP Team headquarters in Lommel, Belgium recently to check-out the brand new, never-seen-before 2018 RM-Z450WS which will be ridden by Kevin Strijbos and Arminas Jasikonis in the World MXGP class this year. Also being presented was the rest of the Suzuki World team which included riders from the 85cc, EMX250 and the MX2 class, in a squad that is brimming with potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MCNEWS.