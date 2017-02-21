Serzh Sargsyan to leave for Belgium

On February 26-28, Serzh Sargsyan will conduct a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. In the framework of his substantial agenda for a three-day visit, the President of Armenia will hold high-level meetings with the leaders of all EU structures - President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, as well as with the President of the European People's Party Joseph Dole, and the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

