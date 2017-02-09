Secretary Mattis Travels to Nato HQ
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will embark on his second trip as secretary Feb. 14 to attend a NATO Defense Ministerial and the Munich Security Conference. Departing on Feb. 14, Secretary Mattis will begin his trip in Brussels, Belgium, where he will meet counterparts from NATO nations and, separately, host a meeting of ministers from the Counter-ISIS Coalition.
