SAPVoice: Major Milestone Achieved in the Schools of Tomorrow Project
Ageas, a multinational insurance company co-headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, recently announced that Ageas Real Estate, completed its 100th school infrastructure project. Remarkably, delivery of a brand new building for primary school De Horizon in West Flanders occurred just under four years after construction commenced on the very first "School of Tomorrow" in Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC