SAPVoice: Major Milestone Achieved in the Schools of Tomorrow Project

Ageas, a multinational insurance company co-headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, recently announced that Ageas Real Estate, completed its 100th school infrastructure project. Remarkably, delivery of a brand new building for primary school De Horizon in West Flanders occurred just under four years after construction commenced on the very first "School of Tomorrow" in Belgium.

