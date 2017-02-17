Russia's Pushkov: Mixed Signals Comin...

Russia's Pushkov: Mixed Signals Coming From Trump WH

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Max

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration differ on Russia, CNN is reporting. His comments, made on Twitter, came a day after Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talked about Russia as they attended summits in Europe, according to the news network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC