Reuters Sources: WH Expressed Negative View of EU Before Pence Pledged 'Enduring' Support

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 20, 2017. In the week before Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America's "steadfast and enduring" commitment to the European Union, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with a German diplomat and delivered a different message, people familiar with the talks tell Reuters.

Chicago, IL

