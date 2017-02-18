Reports from Cuba: The Spirit Of The Executions Still Haunts La Cabana

Cubanet , Tania Diaz castro, 14 February 2017 - Nelson RodrA guez Leiva, 26, was shot in La Fortaleza de la CabaA a in 1971, along with his dearest friend, Angelito de JesAos RabA , 17. It did not help Nelson that, in 1960 he had been a teacher in the Literacy Campaign in the mountains of Oriente, or that in 1964 he already had an excellent book of stories published by Virgilio PiA era, in Ediciones R, or that his mother Ada Leiva wrote a letter to Fidel Castro asking for clemency for her son, or that another book of Nelson's poems was pending publication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.