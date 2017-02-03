President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Belgium
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitation of President of the European Council Donald Tusk.
