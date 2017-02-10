Prehistoric Stone Ax Returned to Egypt

Prehistoric Stone Ax Returned to Egypt

Read more: Archaeology

Ahram Online reports that scientists at Louvain University handed over a 35,000-year-old ax to the Egyptian Embassy in Brussels. The stone ax was discovered by an excavation team from Louvain University at the Nazlet Khater archaeological site in Upper Egypt.

