PI3K/mTOR inhibitors may be effective...

PI3K/mTOR inhibitors may be effective against some uterine sarcomas

The protein P-S6S240 may serve as an indicator of poor prognosis for patients with a hard-to-treat type of uterine sarcoma called leiomyosarcoma, and preclinical data suggest that patients whose tumors have this protein may respond to PI3K/mTOR inhibitors. The study is published in Clinical Cancer Research , a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, by FrA©dA©ric Amant, MD, PhD, a professor at the Leuven Cancer Institute in Belgium and at the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam.

Chicago, IL

