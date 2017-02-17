Ph.D. in Neuroscience
It offers a dynamic and diverse research environment in all fields of neuroscience, from molecular and cellular neurobiology to systems and neurophysiology, from cognitive neuroscience to clinical research. To expand internationally and to increase its level of excellence, laboratory of their choice, in a stimulating and diverse environment aligned with the highest International standards and comprising state of the art facilities Successful recipients will be supported through a PhD Fellowship covering living expenses, social security, and tuition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC