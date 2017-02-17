Passenger train derails near Brussels...

Passenger train derails near Brussels, several people hurt

" A passenger train has derailed close to Brussels, and a Belgian train official says several people have been injured. Frederic Petit of the Infrabel rail service told the VRT network that the accident Saturday occurred as the train left the Leuven station at slow speed in the direction of the Belgian capital.

Chicago, IL

